NAFDAC Raids Lagos Factories, Seizes N350m Counterfeit Alcohol

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and dismantled two illegal production outlets involved in the counterfeiting and adulteration of alcoholic beverages in Lagos State.

NAFDAC said its enforcement operatives raided facilities at Zamfara Plaza, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos Island and recovered over 1,800 cartons of counterfeit and adulterated alcoholic products valued at approximately N350m.

The agency disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday. It said Its enforcement operatives acted on credible intelligence.

“At the Trade Fair Complex, the officers discovered makeshift production setups equipped with plastic mixing tanks, improvised filtration systems, empty branded bottles, corks, and packaging materials used to produce and package fake alcoholic drinks,” NAFDAC said.

It added that a similar operation in Lagos Island led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the illegal production and distribution of counterfeit beverages through a retail outlet.

It further stated that all recovered items were seized and evacuated for further regulatory action.

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The agency warned that the consumption of adulterated alcoholic beverages pose serious health risks, including poisoning, organ damage, and death.

It urged the public to purchase products only from authorised outlets, and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its toll-free line 0800-1-NAFDAC (0800-1-623322).