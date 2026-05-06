EFCC Arraigns Firm Over Alleged Illegal Rebroadcast Of Multichoice Content

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Metro Digital Limited before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt over allegations of illegal interception and rebroadcast of Multichoice Nigeria Limited’s DStv and GOtv content.

The company was arraigned on May 5, 2026, before Justice A.T. Mohammed on an amended four-count charge bordering on cybercrime-related offences, brought under provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Prosecution counsel, Steve E. Odiase, informed the court that the matter was for arraignment, while defence counsel, S.A. Somairi, SAN, raised a preliminary objection seeking to halt proceedings, arguing that the dispute was civil in nature and already subject to related judicial processes. The court, however, declined the application and ordered that the defendants take their plea.

Metro Digital Limited, through its representative, pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

The EFCC alleged that the company, alongside its Managing Director, Ifeanyi John Nwafor, and an employee, Ikenna Kanu, conspired between 2015 and 2019 to unlawfully intercept and rebroadcast Multichoice content without authorisation.

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The commission further alleged that the defendants used technical devices, including decoder systems and signal redistribution equipment, to retransmit content in which Multichoice holds exclusive broadcasting rights across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Following the plea, Justice Mohammed adjourned the case to June 29 and 30, 2026, for continuation of trial. The court did not rule on bail during the sitting.

The EFCC said investigations into the matter commenced in 2019 following a petition by Multichoice Nigeria, which alleged large-scale unauthorised rebroadcasting of its content and resulting financial losses.

The case comes against the backdrop of an earlier legal dispute involving the parties.

A Rivers State High Court recently declared an EFCC raid on Metro Digital’s premises unlawful, awarded N10m in damages jointly against the commission and Multichoice Nigeria, and issued a perpetual injunction restraining both parties from further interference in the company’s operations in relation to the civil dispute over content licensing.

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The court held that the underlying disagreement over sublicensing arrangements had been subject to prior judicial determination and remained pending before appellate courts.

The EFCC and Multichoice Nigeria had yet to issue an official response to the latest court proceedings as of the time of filing this report.