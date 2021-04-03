FCT Administration Asks Residents To Observe Covid-19 Protocol During Easter

43 SHARES Share Tweet

As Christian faithfuls prepare to celebrate Easter, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged residents to use the occasion to pray for the complete eradication of COVID-19 in the country and take steps at getting vaccinated, while adhering to all preventive, non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

The Minister also assured that the FCT Administration had taken great measures to ensure the security of lives and property during and after the Easter celebration.

Bello, in an Easter message delivered on Saturday in Abuja, asked Christian faithfuls celebrating the occasion to be alert to the happenings around them and report any suspicious activities in their environs to security operatives.

The Minister also called on residents to cash-in on the season to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence.

This is as he also tasked residents to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ which exemplified love, peaceful coexistence and selfless service.

According to Bello, the FCTA will continue to execute projects designed to improve the living standards of the residents and enjoined them to always abide by all extant regulations put in place by government to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Bell prayed for a very spiritually refreshing and hitch-free Easter Celebrations.