FCT Panel : Complainant Alleges Police Demanded N100,000 For Killing His Brother

52 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday, Abraham Kennedy Nkamkwange, claimed before the Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on police alleged human rights violations sitting in Abuja , that his elder brother Late Simon Aondola Nyamkwange was killed in 2020 by the police and that his family was asked to pay 100,000 naira as cost of the bullet that ended the life his late sibling.

Respondents in his petition are the DPO, Mr. Mamman Joseph Barakwai, Investigative Police Officer, Ibrahim Wuse Zone 3 Police Command, Officer Aunde Peter, Officer Mrs. Aunde, Vershima Zaki, Commissioner of Police FCT and the Inspector General of Police.

According to Abraham Kennedy, ( who resides at Lugbe, ABUJA), the wife of his deceased brother called and informed him that her husband (his brother) had been shot at Eterna Filling station.

He said he went to the Wuse Zone 3 police station where he met an officer (Ibrahim by name) who ” told me that my brother was shot at night and he was called to come and carry him and when he brought him to the police, he bleeded and died.”

Abraham said he then called his uncle who stayed in Abuja and told him what had transpired and both of them wrote three letters to the police seeking for the release of his brother’s body.

But he complained that both the DPO and the Police Command were busy saying they didn’t have the file of the incident which led to his brother’s death.

He further claimed that his family paid about 203,000 naira to the operatives of the police, including 100,000 naira as demanded from them, for the bullet that took his late brother’s life.

“We had a family meeting and decided to pay about 103,000 naira.

“We sold a plot of land that belongs to my late brother and paid 100,000 for the bullet they shot my brother on the hips.

“The second respondent (Ibrahim) told me that the corpse is in Wuse General Hospital…they are with my brother’s ATM Card, Drivers License, Phone.

“I am pleading for the release of my late brother’s body and a compensation of 200 million naira,” he added.

But during cross examination, Abraham was asked if he went to the filling station where his brother was allegedly shot.

He said he did alongside his uncle and that they had asked the manager of the filling station whether a robbery incident happened at the area.

Then, the cross-examiner asked him why he started off by saying his brother was shot but didn’t made reference to the armed robbery incident.

“DPO told me (April 2020) he was called that a robbery was going on in Wuse 2 and he sent his men to the place and they shot his brother,” Abraham replied.

Subsequently, the panel chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima( retd), adjourned the case to April 7, 2020.

He also directed that the respondents must be present on that day to respond to the allegations.