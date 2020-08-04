FCT Schools Resume For Exit Classes: Students Not Allowed To Exchange Writing Materials

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the directive by the Federal Ministry of Education, some schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reopened for exit classes with new guidelines forbidden students from exchanging writing materials.

Our correspondent visited the Government Secondary School(GSS), and Jewel Model School, all in Kubwa, Abuja, today, Tuesday.

A member of staff of GSS who did not want to be named, said the school was set to engage its over 500 SS3 students, in line with public health advisory, as they prepare for the examination.

THE WHISTLER observed that a spot for washing of hands was created at the entrance of the school and the classes reduced to 23 students each.

The staff also told this website that each of the classes has sanitizers for students while temperature checks would start and continue from tomorrow.

The teachers were on ground and students were not allowed to shake hands or exchange writing materials, the staff stressed.

At Jewel Model School, the security guard checked temperatures while tools for hand-washing were positioned behind the gate.

This website observed that the school had one room isolation centre, with one large bed.

The principal of the school told our correspondent that the school was set and that parents were comfortable with what the school had put in place for the safety of the students.

“This is Jewel Model School, we are actually ready for resumption for JSS3 and SS3 students.

“Our arrangements are adequate.

“Our children were around today, their parents came and said that the place is safe for learning.

“We can accommodate them without any challenge during this period,” he said.

Our correspondent also observed a joyous mood among the students at both schools.

A female student smiled at the reporter saying she was ready to graduate into the higher institution.

Some students carried personal hand sanitizers in their bags.

Recall that the federal government had on July 17, given school owners in the country up to 29th July to meet specific guidelines before reopening.

The Education ministry also directed its 104 Unity Colleges to reopen, today, Tuesday.

According to the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, the preparedness directive was geared towards ensuring that schools were safe for students, as they prepare for national examinations billed to hold from August 17, amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

Among the guidelines issued by the ministry, was that schools must put in place social distancing procedures and health measures among other framework like sensitization, learning and monitoring procedures.

It had also recommended that the member of staff of each school should be trained on all safety and health measures while every space must be decongested and an access to isolation,testing and treating centre must be available.