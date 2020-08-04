JUST: FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5 Million

82 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian broadcast stations are now to pay N5 million as fine for hate speech, following a review of the broadcasting code by the federal government.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, unveiled the new Reviewed Broadcasting Code which stipulates that erring broadcast stations would now pay N5 million instead of N500, 000 for hate speech.

Mohammed, who disclosed this while delivering a speech at the unveiling of the new regulation in Lagos on Tuesday, said the provision raised, “the fine for hate speech from 500,000 Naira to 5 million Naira.”

The minister’s speech reads: “There are many desirable provisions in the new Broadcasting Code:

“The provisions on Exclusivity and Monopoly will boost local content and local industry due to laws prohibiting exclusive use of rights by broadcasters who intend to create monopolies and hold the entire market to themselves. It will encourage Open Access to premium content.

“The law prohibiting backlog of advertising debts will definitely promote sustainability for the station owners and producers of content.

“The law on registration of Web Broadcasting grants the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm us as a nation. Such harms could be in the area of security, protection for minors, protection of human dignity, economic fraud, privacy etc.”

He added, “The Broadcasting Code is not a static document. As we often say, broadcasting is dynamic. Therefore, even the 6th Edition of the Code shall be reviewed at the appropriate time. But, as it currently stands, the 6th edition and the amendments, which we are unveiling today, remain the regulations for broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Our intention remains the good of the country. We need to catalyse the growth of the local industry. We need to create jobs for our teeming creative youths. The opportunities must be created and we believe that effective regulatory interventions are a sure way of attaining this. That’s why we will not waver.

“For those who still have misgivings about the amendment to the 6th Edition of the Code, we expect you to meet with the regulator and present your views. As I said, there are opportunities for constant review of the Code, but please note that this latest amendment is signed, sealed and delivered, and we are committed to making it work for the good of the country.”