Blord, VDM Case Stalled As Judge Steps Down

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The criminal case involving cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus “Blord” Ifejirika and social media activist Martins “VeryDarkMan” (VDM) Otse stalled on Monday after the presiding judge recused herself from the matter, leading to an adjournment of proceedings to May 19, 2026, for mention.

Both parties appeared before Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court in Abuja for continuation of the trial, just days after Blord was granted bail on self-recognition and released from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

However, proceedings were unexpectedly halted when the judge, on her own volition and without any formal application from either party, announced her decision to withdraw from the case. She said the case file would be forwarded to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment.

The decision, according to proceedings, was aimed at preserving public confidence in the judiciary amid heightened social media commentary, criticism, and online attacks linked to the case.

Speaking with journalists after the court sitting, lawyer Chikezie Elijah described the development as unusual, noting that it was not prompted by any formal request from either side.

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“However, the judge, in a most unusual event, decided to state to the courts that she will be recusing herself from this case and will be sending the file to the Honourable Chief Judge for reassignment of this case. And it was a most unexpected event, as far as I know, there was no formal application,” he said.

He added that such a step is typically taken where there is a concern that the integrity of the judicial process could be questioned.

The case, filed by the Nigeria Police Force, borders on allegations of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of VDM’s identity. Blord had previously been remanded in Kuje prison before securing bail.

All parties, including the prosecution and defence, had indicated readiness to proceed with the trial before the sudden recusal halted proceedings.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore was also present in court. He had previously criticised Blord’s remand and vowed to secure his release, alleging irregularities in the process, a development that had triggered a public disagreement with VDM.

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Notably, Blord and VDM met briefly within the court premises and were seen exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands in the presence of their legal representatives before leaving the court.

VDM, however, shifted attention in his remarks, stating that the matter had moved beyond Blord and had become a matter of pride involving Sowore.

“It’s not about Blord anymore, it’s a thing of pride now, it’s about Sowore. I want to show Sowore that he cannot do anything, I want him to know,” he said.

He also warned that any unauthorised use of his identity would attract a firm response, while alleging that Sowore had long held grievances against him.

The case has continued to attract public attention due to the prominence of the individuals involved and the intense discussions it has generated across social media platforms.