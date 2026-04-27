Police Rescue 17 Abducted Kogi Orphanage Pupils

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The Kogi State Police Command claimed on Monday to have rescued 17 pupils of the 26 abducted at the Dahallukitab Group of Schools on Sunday evening, when gunmen invaded the school and kidnapped several pupils and the wives of the proprietor.

This incident occurred on 26th April 2026, at approximately 23:45 at the Daarul Kitab School, an Islamic institution with an attached orphanage home, located at Zariagi along the NNPC Road, Kabba Junction, Lokoja.

According to the police, those rescued include 26 persons, comprising 24 pupils and students and two wives of the proprietor, Mallam Mohammed Tanko Tajudeen, while those still held at the kidnappers’ den are seven students and two more wives of the proprietor.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, has since visited the scene of the incident and ordered the massive deployment of tactical teams to strengthen ongoing bush combing, intelligence gathering, and surveillance operations aimed at rescuing the remaining victims and apprehending the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has condemned the attack, describing the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

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In a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the facility, identified as the Dahallukitab Group of School, was reportedly operating illegally in a remote, bushy location without registration with the state government or the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies.

Fanwo commended the gallantry and professionalism of the security agencies, noting that their swift and coordinated response significantly curtailed the impact of the attack.

While assuring that efforts are being intensified to rescue the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice, the government raised concerns over the operation of unregistered institutions in isolated locations.

He warned that establishing orphanages, schools, and similar facilities in vulnerable areas without proper registration and notification to authorities poses serious security risks, especially in the prevailing security environment.

“The operation of such facilities outside regulatory oversight not only undermines safety standards but also exposes innocent children to avoidable dangers,” the commissioner stated.

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The government, therefore, urged operators of orphanages and schools to comply strictly with existing regulations and engage relevant authorities for proper security assessment and protection.

Reaffirming its stance, the Kogi State Government assured residents of its uncompromising commitment to the protection of lives and property, adding that security operations remain active to bring the situation under full control.