FCTA To Borrow N200bn For Road, Water Projects

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Muhammad Bello has said that about N200bn would be borrowed to fund road and water projects in the territory.

Bello said this Abuja during the inauguration of a technical committee on the proposed FCT issuance of Sukuk of N200bn for the FCT 2022 statutory budget.

The minister noted that a loan facility was required to facilitate the FCTA project and to accomplish its desired objective of rehabilitating and expanding some existing roads in the city.

Bello stated that the money will help to open up more roads to arrest traffic on major roads in the city.

However, he associated the congestion and traffic situations in the city center with an “unprecedented influx of people to the FCT” since the return to democracy in 1999.

Bello stressed that alternative funding outside statutory allocation was needed to complete projects in the FCT.

Residents of the FCT has been battling with heavy traffic snarls in areas such as Mararaba-Nyanya Bus Stop; AYA Roundabout along the Abuja-Keffi corridor; Madala-Zuba-Kubwa-Gwarinpa-Aso Radio Junction, along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, and Girri Junction-Alaita-City Gate along the Abuja-Gwagwalada corridor.

About five years ago, it took a maximum of 50 minutes to travel from Suleja in Niger State to Abuja city centre; 40 to get to the city centre from Gwagwalada, and 50 minutes to get to the same location from Nyanya.

But presently, these journeys take between one to two hours, except when embarked upon in the early hours.

The development has not only caused the loss of precious man-hours but has also inflicted enormous pains on commuters and car owners.

In addition, commuters have to contend with extra-cost at this difficult time of a shrinking economy.