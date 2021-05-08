World NewsNigeria

Fear As China’s Largest Rocket May Hit Nigeria, Others Upon Re-entry To Earth

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The Chinese Government has notified the world that one of its rockets in space is crashing back to the earth.

The debris from the rocket as predicted by scientists may possibly hit the earth between Saturday and Sunday.

Twitter users on Saturday said they hoped it would not come near their country.

China’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told the press on Friday that parts of the machine will blow up while re-entering the earth’s atmosphere.

“Most parts of the upper stage of Long March-5B Y2 rocket will burn up upon re-entry, which is in line with international common practice,” he said.

NBS reports that “Scientists say the risk of it killing anyone after it re-enters the planet’s atmosphere is small but not impossible: There is a tiny chance the debris could hit New York, Los Angeles, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro, the Nigerian capital of Abuja or Beijing. It will more likely land in an ocean or the wilderness.”

Meanwhile, CBS reports that for now, no one could tell the exact place the uncontrollable rocket will land.

