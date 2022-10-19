Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Physically Challenged Athletes In Lagos

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some physically-challenged athletes have staged protests at streets around the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The protest reportedly caused gridlock as the irate athletes blocked the highway preventing vehicular movement on the busy road.

Many residents who used the road were forced to alight from their vehicles and trekked some kilometres

due to the blockage of the road.

The protesters said they made their displeasure about the alleged removal of some sports from the forthcoming National Sports Festival known to the public through the protest.

They said only three of their sports were listed for the National Sports Festival but said government should forget about the festival if all sports were not included.

One of the vendors at the stadium told journalists that the athletes staged the protest to force government to accommodate all sports by physically challenged athletes in the coming sports festival

She said, “The protests started yesterday. They submitted their letter of protest to the security personnel yesterday. They started the protest again today but this one was more serious than what happened yesterday.

” Some hoodlums who probably are sympathetic to the plights of the athletes joined them and the police were invited to calm the situation.

” Tear gas canisters were fired and many people fled. Some sustained I injuries while running away.”