Festival Horror: Outrage As Masquerade Assaults Woman In Delta

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A wave of outrage has swept across social media following the circulation of a disturbing video allegedly showing a woman being assaulted during a cultural festival in Delta State.

The incident is believed to have occurred during the Urheovware, an Urhobo cultural festival held in Edjeba, Warri South, although authorities have yet to officially confirm details of the footage.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen lying beside an open drainage channel, screaming as a masked man clad in a red-and-yellow costume repeatedly strikes her with a cane-like object. Barefoot and visibly distressed, she attempts to shield herself and crawl away, but the assault continues as bystanders look on.

The video later shows the woman sitting at the edge of the drainage, crying in pain, while the masquerade walks away from the scene.

The footage has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many Nigerians questioning the role of tradition in acts of violence and calling for urgent intervention by authorities.

Several users expressed anger over what they described as the normalization of abuse under the guise of culture, while others called for stricter regulation of traditional festivals and accountability for those involved.

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User @prayers called for government intervention, “The Federal Government and Delta State Government need to go after this Urhobo clown who uses masquerade to assault women. This is too much.”

A more emotional reaction came from @ Baron, who wrote, “The masquerade no born well to beat my sister like this… God punish that useless tradition.”

Criticism also came from @LokoGeee, who said, Flog one person’s daughter like this… sometimes these folks are casually so evil that you’re forced to understand why they’re poor.”

Designer and commentator @Bas wrote, “I am ashamed of how disgraceful Nigeria is. If my foreign friends mock me, I won’t even be angry, I’ll just be in regret for being born on this side of the world.”

Prominent commentator @Daniel Regha also reacted, describing the incident as unacceptable and stressing that culture should never be used to justify harmful behavior. He urged authorities to ensure those responsible face appropriate consequences.

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On the 20th of March, THE WHISTER reported a similar incident that happened in Ozoro local government of Delta State where a group of young men was attacking women in public forcefully tearing their clothes and subjecting them to various forms of molestation

As public pressure mounts, many Nigerians are calling on both the Delta State Government and federal authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and take decisive action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.