FG Approves N6.2bn For Power Sector Projects

The Federal government has approved a total of N6.2bn to drive the implementation of power projects across the country.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

He explained that the contracts approved by the Federal Executive Council were critical to improving efficiency in the power sector.

He said, “The Federal Executive Council today approved six memos for the Ministry of Power. The first one is for award of contract for design, manufacturing and supply of critical spare parts for transformers, in the sum of N298, 339, 887.04.

“The second one is for award of contract for procurement of 50 sets of 400 Ah battery banks, and 30 110-volt battery chargers for sub-station use by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, in the sum of N644, 805, 953.10.”

According to him, the third contract which amounts to $840, 650 plus N53, 900, 000 is for the procurement of 50 sets of 132KV Isolators for the transmission company.

He added, “The fourth one is award of contract for design, manufacturing and supply of 360/66 132 power transformers and accessories as well as 15 number of 500KV transformers for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, in the sum of N1, 296, 953, 044. 55.

“The fifth one is for award of contract for design, supply and installation of Optical Ground Wire and Universal Optical Transportation Network System for some critical transmission lines, in the sum of 6, 800, 743.51 dollars plus N668, 843, 634.74.

He further disclosed that the council also approved an upward review of the contract sum for design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning of 1×100 MVA 132/33KV power transformers at Ogba transmission sub-station, Lagos, at the cost of $648, 038.31 plus N48, 342, 524.18.

Mamman said the materials were for upgrade of the nation’s transmission system in order to have sufficient power supply to all parts of the country.

These approvals, according to him, would help the Transmission Company of Nigeria improve on its efficiency and reliability.