FG Backs Pinnick’s FIFA Ambition

The Federal Government has endorsed the ambition of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to be elected as a member of the FIFA council.

The Ministry of Youths and Sports pledged the government’s support on Thursday.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Engineer Nebolisa Anako, who represented the Minister of Youth and Sports, announced the endorsement at a press conference.

Nebolisa said Pinnick would be another great ambassador of the country if elected, following the suit of WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Africa Development Bank President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, amongst others.

“If the NFF president wins the position, it would not be a victory for the Federal Government and all Nigerians alone, but the African continent. He would be a great ambassador of our great country if elected into the FIFA Council. As a member of the CAF Executive Committee, Pinnick is aware of the task ahead and the Federal Government’s support to the actualisation of his dream.

“On behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and all Nigerians, we hereby pledge our unflinching support to Mr Pinnick because his victory would be our collective victory.

“Mr Dare believes Amaju can use his position and connections in CAF and FIFA to help promote and develop Nigeria and African football in all ramifications. Let us be resolute and firm in our support…This is no time to stand on the fence, but to be partakers in the scheme of things,” Nebolisa said.

Reacting, Shehu Dikko, who is NFF’s second Vice president and also represented Pinnick at the conference, said Pinnick’s ambition was not a personal project but one that puts the whole country both in the African and World map.

“As a FIFA Council Member, Pinnick will also be automatically a member of the CAF Executive Committee, which gives Nigeria a voice at both global and continental levels. This is not a Pinnick project, but a Nigeria project. If countries like Guinea and Madagascar can have people in the FIFA Council, there is no reason why a big football-playing nation like Nigeria should not,” said Dikko.