Davido Reacts To Pinnick’s Claim, Says Nobody Can Stop Him From Performing In Nigeria

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke popularly known with his stage name as Davido has reacted to the claim made by former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick that he allegedly failed to show up at the 19th edition of ‘Warri Again. ‘

The show which celebrates entertainers from the Niger Delta region took place on October 6th.

During the event, Pinnick claimed that Davido was paid $94,600 for his performance in Delta.

He mentioned that the event organizers had also arranged a private jet for Davido at a cost of $18,000, but the singer did not show up. As a result, they had to replace him with another artist, Shallipopi.

“If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him.

“I’m not joking. So, while he was playing his games back and forth, we decided to hunt to find another artiste, Shallipopi.

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

“Is there anyone bigger than RMD in the acting industry? Or someone bigger than Ali Baba in the comedy industry?

“We have stars aplenty in Warri. Nobody is bigger than Warri,” he said.

But in response, the music star took to X on Saturday, to assure his Warri fans that he would be visiting the city soon.

He wrote, “Throwing stones but you dey live for glass house. Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria… Warri I will see you soon,” he wrote.

In a different post, he posted a picture of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, logo with the caption; “Make I no talk.”

