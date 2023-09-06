FG Begins Compensation Of Abuja Residents Affected By Construction Of Second Run Way At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Says No Going Back On Suspension Nigerian Air

Advertisement

The Nigerian government has revealed that Iraq has begun the compensation of Federal Capital Territory residents who are affected by the construction of the second airport runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said to fast track the project, the compensation of residents of the Federal Capital Territory begun on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

According to him, the move is expected to fast rack the completion of the run way within the next 12 months.

Keyamo made the disclosure during a tour at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja

The project which he called “controversial ” has lingered since the time of former President Olusegun Obasanjo till date.

Advertisement

Keyamo said, “You know I had to go and meet the FCT minister and get that project off the ground in terms of clearing the obstacles on the way. So, as of today, the report I have is the money we paid to FCT for them to pay to the settlers there, they have started paying them and they started moving.

“This is a project Nigerians have been waiting for forever. It has been a controversial project from our Obasanjo time to now. Well, thankfully, this government is set to commence that project and it’s one of the projects that is a low-hanging fruit for us and we think it’s extremely important.

“You remember the other time when there was a problem with the Abuja runway, we all had to go to Kaduna, you know, in a very inconvenient manner, to board our plane.

“So, the second runway for a gateway like Abuja for the capital city is extremely important and I pray that all agencies of government, the National Assembly, the presidency, will give us the support to make sure we deliver that project within 12 months.”

He also noted that the suspended national carrier, the Nigerian Air has too many red flags hindering its successful launch and that its suspension remains in force.

Advertisement

The aviation ministry boss said both private and government agencies have called his attention to so many red flags.

Keyamo explained that the suspension of the project will remain untill all the documents and contracts linked to the Nigerian Air project are properly scrutinized.

He said, “Well, the next step will be for the federal government as a body, not just me as a minister, to look at all the reports that I’m putting before them to make a final decision. So, no final decision has been taken on all of these but I won’t be here because it would be very irresponsible of me as a minister to come in and agencies of governments are raising red flags here and there, and I will keep quiet.

“I’m not talking about even Nigerians complaining, agencies of government are raising red flags about both projects. And I, as a functionary of government as a minister, will then wave all of those red flags away. You know, people were already putting machinery in motion to commit themselves so it is to save them and save us.

“Don’t commit! hold on. Don’t commit anything so that your commitments will not go into these adventures. Wait, let us look at it all. Like I said before, be responsive to the feelings of Nigerians, to the red flags that have been raised by certain agencies of government, and then we make a final decision.”