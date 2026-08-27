Enugu NDC Guber Candidate Demands Transparency In State Asset Management

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, has called for transparency and due process in the management of public assets belonging to the state.

Ohaa, who disclosed this in a statement signed by his spokesman, Hon Jideofor Udeh, expressed concerns over reports regarding the management and concession of key public assets of the state. He therefore urged the government to prioritize public interest, full transparency, and adherence to legal processes.

He made reference to the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS), the Water Corporation, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the Lagos Liaison Office, Nike Lake Resort and Hotel Presidential, Enugu.

According to him, public infrastructure serves as a foundation for economic development, employment, and regional identity, adding that “any policy shift regarding these assets must be handled with utmost care”.

The statement read in part, ​”Strategic state assets represent collective public investments built over generations. Any decision regarding their modernization, concessioning, long-term management or outright sale must be conducted with clear public visibility and strictly through competitive procurement standards.”

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Ohaa raised questions regarding the administration’s asset management strategy alongside reported increases in internal revenue generation and inflows from Federal Allocations to Enugu State, and stressed the need for “clarity on how public asset strategies align with broader fiscal goals that impact the life of Ndi Enugu”.

He particularly requested the state government to provide clear information regarding the state properties currently undergoing concession, lease, sale or structural re-alignment; the valuation processes, statutory compliance checks, and procurement frameworks governing public-private partnerships, as well as “assurances regarding job security for existing workers and long-term economic benefits for the state”.

​He urged the administration to establish “a publicly accessible framework detailing state asset management activities, ensuring that reform initiatives deliver maximum value to the people of Enugu State while protecting public heritage”.

According to him, ​”Sustainable development requires balancing modernization with effective stewardship of public assets. We urge all stakeholders—civil society, community leaders, regulatory bodies, former governors and elders—to remain engaged in constructive dialogues to protect our shared economic future.”