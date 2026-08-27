NLC General Secretary Ugboaja Dies At 60

General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Emmanuel Ugboaja has died at the age of 60 after a protracted illness.

Details surrounding his death remained sketchy at the time of filing this report.

NLC President Joe Ajaero broke the news to members of the Congress National Executive Council(NEC), reading a letter from the late General Secretary’s family to delegates currently meeting in Enugu, Enugu State.

Ugboaja, a veteran trade unionist and lawyer, had led the NLC Secretariat since August 2019, when the Congress’s National Executive Council ratified his appointment at a meeting in Kano, succeeding the retiring Peter Ozo-Eson.

As General Secretary, Ugboaja effectively ran the administrative and strategic machinery of the NLC, coordinating affiliates, managing industrial relations, negotiating with government and employers, shaping policy and mobilising workers, while President Ajaero served as the Congress’s principal political face.

His grounding in industrial relations shaped some of the labour movement’s biggest confrontations with government. In his first major test after taking office in 2019, he was drawn into negotiations over the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage, a standoff that pushed organised labour to the brink of industrial action before a deal was struck.

He remained a central figure in labour’s dealings with government in the years that followed.

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In April 2026, he signed an NLC directive urging workers in states yet to fully implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act to stage street rallies on May Day, underscoring his role in turning Congress policy into nationwide action.

Born on May 15, 1966, Ugboaja studied law at the University of Calabar, graduating in 1987.

He spent about four years in private legal practice before moving into the trade union movement in 1993, a shift that made him, according to the NLC’s historical biography, the first Nigerian lawyer to work full-time for a trade union.

He began his labour activism with the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, an NLC affiliate, and rose to become its General Secretary between 2000 and 2005.

His career later extended beyond conventional trade unionism. Between 2006 and 2009, he served as Coordinator, Advocacy and Mobilisation, at the Alliance for Credible Elections, a civil-society group focused on electoral matters, before joining the NLC Secretariat in 2009.

Ugboaja also featured in two major national political and constitutional reform efforts, representing organised labour as a delegate to the Political and Constitutional Reform Conference under President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, and again at the Constitution Review Conference under President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

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Before rising to General Secretary, he had served the NLC as Principal Assistant General Secretary and Head of Industrial Relations and Organising. Colleagues described him as a meticulous administrator whose work behind the scenes held the Congress together through years of negotiations, protests and policy battles with government.