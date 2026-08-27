US Treasury Urges Iran To Fund Citizens, Not ‘Terrorist Proxies’

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged Iran to prioritise spending on its population rather than funding armed groups abroad.

Bessent made the comments in a post on X on Thursday, August 27, 2026, amid growing pressure on Tehran over its support for allied armed groups in the Middle East.

“As the Iranian people struggle to afford basic necessities, the corrupt regime continues to squander enormous sums abroad,” Bessent said.

“Instead of funneling billions of dollars to its terrorist proxies, the regime should spend that money for its people,” he added.

Bessent’s remarks come as the United States continues to target Iran through sanctions and other economic measures, accusing Tehran of using its financial resources to support groups Washington designates as terrorist organisations.

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The US has repeatedly accused Iran of providing financial, military and logistical support to armed groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Iran has defended its regional alliances as part of its foreign and security policy and has rejected US accusations concerning its support for militant groups.

The Treasury secretary’s comments also come amid economic difficulties facing ordinary Iranians, with inflation and rising costs of basic goods continuing to put pressure on household finances.

Washington has maintained that its economic pressure campaign is aimed at restricting the Iranian government’s ability to finance activities it considers destabilising, while Iran has criticised US sanctions as harmful to its population.