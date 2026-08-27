Tinubu’s $1bn Social Fund Reaction To Atiku’s Subsidy Plan – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the Federal Government’s planned $1 billion social protection programme as a panic measure triggered by the growing acceptance of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for a targeted production subsidy to reduce the cost of living.

The party, in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of worsening the economic hardship faced by Nigerians through what it described as failed economic policies, before introducing palliatives as the 2027 elections approach.

The ADC questioned the timing and funding of the programme, asking why the government had suddenly found $1 billion for social intervention after repeatedly telling Nigerians to endure the hardship caused by its economic reforms.

“For three years, Nigerians have cried under the weight of food prices, transport costs and collapsing purchasing power, while this government insisted that there was no money to cushion the effects of its reforms. Now that elections are approaching, it has suddenly found $1 billion for the poor,” the party said.

The opposition party argued that the government’s decision to provide social protection amounted to an admission that its reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, had imposed severe economic shocks on citizens.

It said this was consistent with Atiku’s proposal for a targeted production subsidy, which it claimed the government had previously rejected.

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“This is precisely what our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been saying in proposing a targeted production subsidy to bring down the cost of living,” the ADC said.

The party further accused the Tinubu administration of destroying citizens’ purchasing power through rising food, fuel, transport and energy costs, saying a one-off payment of N40,000 to families would not address the underlying economic problems.

It also raised questions over the government’s previous cash-transfer programme, citing the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs’ claim that more than N600 billion had been disbursed to slightly more than 10 million households over the past three years.

The party demanded evidence of the beneficiaries and the measurable impact of the funds, as well as independent verification of the figures.

The ADC also questioned the role of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in unveiling the new social protection programme, arguing that her constitutional status did not confer authority to administer public funds.

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“Which makes us to ask again: Is this a Federal Government programme or a project of the First Lady? Who exactly is funding it? Under which budget head or financing arrangement was the money approved?” the party asked.

It further demanded clarification on the approval process, the institution responsible for accounting for the funds, who would control their disbursement and how the programme would be subjected to oversight by the Auditor-General and the National Assembly.

According to the party, “one billion dollars is public business, and public business requires transparency.”

While supporting genuine efforts to protect vulnerable Nigerians, the ADC said the government should address the causes of poverty rather than rely on palliatives.

“The real choice before Nigerians is becoming clearer every day: between a government that is content on managing poverty and an alternative determined to restore purchasing power, production and dignity,” it said.

The party concluded that if the administration had now recognised the need to shield Nigerians from the effects of its economic policies, it should acknowledge the validity of Atiku’s argument that economic reforms must be accompanied by relief for citizens.

“Reform without relief is not courage; it is cruelty,” the ADC said.