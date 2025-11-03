FG Condemns Abduction Of Anambra Neurosurgeon, Demands Release

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has condemned the abduction of a consultant neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Anambra State, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Anambra State shortly after performing a life-saving brain surgery.

Mbanugo was reportedly attacked around Omatha Junction, Uruagu, Nnewi, on Thursday, October 30, while driving home after an intensive day in surgery.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Salako, described the incident as a direct assault on the nation’s health security and a threat to the collective well-being of Nigerians.

Salako said, “Earlier that same day, he had performed multiple critical neurosurgical procedures, including the resection of a complex brain tumour, saving lives and delivering highly specialised care to Nigerians in need. His abduction occurred at the very point where he should have been safest: returning home from serving humanity.”

The minister lamented that the attack was particularly distressing given Nigeria’s severe shortage of neurosurgeons, with less than 150 practising neurosurgeons serving a population of over 220 million people.

He condemned the incident and every form of violence against healthcare workers, and called on the Anambra State Government and all relevant security agencies to intensify efforts toward locating Mbanugo and ensuring his immediate and safe release.

The kidnap has sparked outrage in the state with the Nigeria Medical Association, Anambra branch, threatening to down tools if Mbanugo is not released in 72 hours.