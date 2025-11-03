Ghana’s Devt Fund Administrator To Co-Chair Africa Women Conference 2025

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) of Ghana, and National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, has been named as the co-host of the Africa Women Conference, AWC, holding in Accra, Ghana.

A statement by the convener of the annual continental gathering, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, in a statement, said the AWC will hold from November 18 to 21, 2025 in Accra with the theme “Legacy Meets Innovation: Women Forming New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development.”

According to Dr. Ahmadu, the appointment of Bisiw-Kotei as co-host reflects AWC’s commitment to celebrating visionary African women whose leadership continues to redefine governance, community empowerment, and innovation across the continent.

“Dr. Bisiw-Kotei’s passion for inclusive development, gender equity, and youth empowerment resonates strongly with the AWC’s mission of amplifying women’s voices and strengthening their participation in leadership and decision-making.

“Furthermore, her involvement underscores Ghana’s growing influence as a hub for African women’s leadership and social transformation,” the statement read.

She noted that the gathering in its ninth year, the AWC jointly convened by the Helpline Social Support Initiative (Nigeria) and Save Humanity Africa International (USA), has established itself as a premier platform for dialogue, policy exchange, and partnership among women leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across Africa and the diaspora.

The 2025 Ghana edition promises dynamic plenary sessions, exhibitions, and the Africa Women in Leadership Awards Gala, with special focus on innovation, economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and sustainable growth.

Delegates will include First Ladies, Ministers, Parliamentarians, CEOs, development partners, and grassroots women leaders from more than 25 countries.