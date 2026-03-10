FG Considers Age Restrictions For Social Media Use In Nigeria

The Federal Government has launched consultations on introducing age restrictions for social media use in Nigeria, in a bid to strengthen online safety for children.

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has opened a public poll to gather input from parents, educators, young people, and digital experts on how best to regulate children’s access to social media and other digital platforms.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to develop a balanced, evidence-based policy framework that safeguards children from online risks while maintaining the educational and social benefits of internet access.

In a policy note accompanying the survey, the ministry acknowledged that while the internet offers valuable opportunities for learning, creativity, and communication, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, online grooming, misuse of personal data, addictive platform features, and emerging threats linked to artificial intelligence.

Supervising Minister Dr Bosun Tijani emphasized the importance of public participation in shaping the policy.

Tijani added that Nigeria’s approach would focus on balancing digital access with adequate safeguards for minors.

“Potential policy options include age restrictions, improved age verification systems, platform accountability measures, and enhanced regulatory oversight. Public input is essential to ensure any framework adopted reflects national priorities and respects children’s rights,” he said.

If implemented, Nigeria would join a growing list of countries imposing age restrictions on social media.

Australia, for example, banned social media use for children under 16 in December 2025, affecting platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Indonesia has announced a similar ban for children under 16, while Denmark and France plan restrictions for under-15s to protect children from excessive screen time.

Nigeria has seen rapid growth in internet and social media usage over the past decade, driven by increased smartphone adoption and expanding mobile broadband networks.

However, the rise has sparked concerns about minors’ exposure to harmful online content and digital exploitation.