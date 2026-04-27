FG Inaugurates Garment Factory, Targets AfCFTA Opportunities

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The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to industrialisation and export-driven growth with the inauguration of a multi-million naira garment factory in Abuja by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole.

The event, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of Mo’Afrique, drew key stakeholders from government and the private sector, highlighting renewed efforts to reposition Nigeria’s garment and textile industry for increased local production and global competitiveness.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oduwole described the occasion as a dual celebration of entrepreneurial resilience and industrial progress, commending the founder’s journey from humble beginnings to establishing a full-scale manufacturing facility.

“Today is truly a double celebration,” she said. “We are marking 10 years of an entrepreneur who started her business in her parents’ home – right from her bedroom – and steadily built it. That journey speaks volumes about tenacity, determination and relentless hard work.”

The minister noted that the transition from a small-scale operation to a factory aligns with the Federal Government’s broader industrialisation agenda.

“She is opening a factory—this is industrialisation in action. This is scale. This is production at scale,” Oduwole said.

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She also challenged the company to take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), urging expansion into regional and global markets.

“I have already challenged her to take the next step: to export her products across Africa and to the rest of the world,” she said, adding that the government remains committed to “supporting entrepreneurs to achieve productivity, scale and global competitiveness.”

Oduwole further praised Nigerian entrepreneurs for their resilience despite economic challenges.

“They are resilient, determined and unyielding in the face of challenges. We remain committed to supporting them and improving the business environment so they can thrive,” she added.

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Founder and Creative Director of Mo’Afrique, Omobolanle Olawale, described the inauguration as a defining moment for the company and the local garment industry, noting that the expansion is aimed at bridging gaps in Nigeria’s clothing market.

“It is with profound gratitude and excitement that I welcome you to this historic occasion – the celebration of Mo’Afrique’s 10th anniversary and the launch of our new brand, Modish, alongside the commissioning of our state-of-the-art garment factory here in Abuja,” she said.

Olawale explained that while Nigeria’s luxury fashion segment has seen growth, the mass market for everyday clothing remains underserved.

“While luxury fashion thrived, the mass market for professional wear, uniforms, casuals and outerwear remained underserved. Modish is our response to this challenge,” she said.

She added that the newly launched Modish Formals brand is designed to meet large-scale production needs for institutions.

“For the military, paramilitary organisations, corporations, schools and other institutions requiring large-scale production, Modish Formals is here to meet your needs with quality and efficiency,” Olawale said.

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According to her, the factory is equipped with modern technology and skilled personnel to boost local manufacturing capacity and create jobs.

“This facility will empower local talent through training and job creation, demonstrating that Nigerian fashion can compete globally – not only in creativity but also in manufacturing excellence,” she said.

Highlighting challenges in the sector, Olawale revealed that Nigeria spends about $6 billion annually on imported clothing, with over 90 per cent of commonly used fabrics sourced from abroad, alongside issues such as smuggling and inadequate infrastructure.

“It is against this backdrop that Modish has emerged, not just as a brand but as a solution,” she said, adding that the company aims to strengthen the textile value chain over the next five to 10 years.

She also announced the launch of the Modish Scholars Programme, a corporate social responsibility initiative targeted at supporting the education of disadvantaged children.

“This is our contribution to tackling the scourge of out-of-school children in our society,” she said.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Olawale said the success recorded over the past decade was driven by resilience and commitment to excellence.

“Ten years ago, Mo’Afrique was a dream. The road was not always easy, but we remained steadfast, guided by excellence and sustained by the trust of our clients and partners,” she added.