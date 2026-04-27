Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives In Russia For Talks With Putin

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia for a high-level meeting with President Vladimir Putin, as Tehran intensifies diplomatic efforts to end its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Araghchi confirmed his arrival in St. Petersburg on his official Telegram account on Monday. He is scheduled to meet Putin in Moscow, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said the visit is part of “close consultations” between the two countries.

The Moscow stop is the final leg of an intensive diplomatic tour that took Araghchi to Pakistan twice in 48 hours and Oman over the weekend. In Islamabad, he met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. In Muscat, he held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on maritime security and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran transmitted written messages to the United States through Pakistani mediators, outlining Iran’s positions on key issues including its nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. The messages were described as communicating red lines, not as part of active negotiations.

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The diplomatic push comes after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip to Pakistan by American negotiators. Trump said Sunday that Iranian officials “can call” if they wish to resume talks, while maintaining that the U.S. would be “very victorious.”

Russia has been a firm diplomatic ally to Iran throughout the conflict, which began in late February. Moscow has condemned U.S. and Israeli military actions, vetoed anti-Iran resolutions at the United Nations Security Council, and proposed storing Iran’s enriched uranium on Russian soil as part of a potential settlement framework.

No official statements on the outcomes of the Putin-Araghchi meeting have been released. Kremlin and Iranian government announcements are expected later Monday.