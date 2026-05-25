Ex-Minister Emerges Enugu PDP Guber Candidate

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former minister scored 7,424 votes to defeat his co-contender, Chief Samson Nnamani, who scored 600 votes in the primary election conducted across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The result was announced by the Chairman of the seven-member Enugu State PDP governorship primary committee, Mr Austin Nwachukwu. He stated that the declaration of Chief Nnamani as winner was in line with the power vested in him, adding that Chief Nnaji secured the highest number of votes.

According to him, “We are satisfied with the process. What our people demonstrated shows that Enugu remains a PDP state. We are committed to restoring the party’s strength ahead of the election.” He encouraged aggrieved stakeholders to return to the party to strengthen its chances in the general election.

Chief Nnaji pledged not to take the opportunity for granted. He said his ambition to govern the state was to correct governance failures and improve the welfare of residents through industrial development and job creation.

In his words, “We will correct the ills in governance in Enugu State. Our people are suffering from the mistakes made three years ago. Enugu governance is built on lies and deceit.”

Advertisement

He said he would serve one tenure of four years in line with the state zoning arrangements, adding that four years “is sufficient for any committed administration to deliver meaningful development and transform the state”.

Meanwhile, facts Monday emerged that Chief Nnaji’s co-contestant, Chief Samson Nnamani, was suspended before the contest following his anti-party activities, and his refusal to appear before a disciplinary committee to defend himself.

The explanation was made by the Chairman of PDP, South, Barr Ray Nnaji, in Enugu. Nnaji explained that Chief Nnamani engaged in anti-party activities by sponsoring the publication against the party.

According to him, “The decision was taken on Friday, 22nd May, 2026. It is to ensure that discipline is maintained in our party. Chief Samson Nnamani obtained the form for expression of interest; the same way former Minister Nnaji obtained a form. They filled their forms, and submitted themselves to the screening committee of the party. They were cleared to go for primaries. Then there was a publication which was traced to Nnamani.

“In the publication, the party was accused of making a strong mistake to have cleared Chief Nnaji over an alleged forgery of certificate. Nnamani distributed the publication himself. It was published some days before May 20th. A petition was written by one person from Akpugo stating that the matter was creating disaffection within the party.”

Advertisement

He said the party set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. “Nnamani was invited to defend himself. Nobody saw him despite that the invitation was extended to him. A decision was taken. When an allegation is made against someone, and he fails to defend himself, it is an admission of the offence. Nnamani’s suspension was in line with Section 7 (1) of the party’s constitution. We were preparing for the primaries before he, on his own, caused what happened. Not only that the publication was made in his name, he distributed it. Because we are opposition party does not mean that we shall allow anything to go by. The constitution guides everything we have done. It is enough reason to suspend him. Nobody is above the party.”

Gov Peter Mbah earlier emerged the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress for the same poll.