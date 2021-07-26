FG Plans Special Trade Fair to Fast-Track Development Of Rural Economy

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to host an Exhibition and Trade Fair ceremony which will bring together all relevant stakeholders from the 774 local governments in the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory area councils.

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo who made the disclosure at a press briefing held in Abuja on Monday, the event is aimed at fast-tracking and stimulating rural economic development through agricultural activities.

The briefing was attended by the Project Director, Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards, Femi Oyelade; a consultant to ALGON on Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards/Exhibition, Ono Akpe among others

The minister made these remarks after announcing that his ministry in conjunction with private sector stakeholders are organizing a Special Award ceremony, tagged Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Award, to recognize and reward patriotic Nigerians who have contributed significantly to the economy of the country.

He said that the ceremony will culminate the series of activities carried out by the Ministry to commemorate the Nigeria @60 celebration in line with the directive of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister explained that the Award is designed to honor patriotic Nigerians at home and in Diaspora that have made significant contributions and positive impact on all aspects of the economy and our national life.

He said Awardees will be featured on major National and international media platforms, adding that this is consistent with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari that the entire celebration be executed in partnership with the Private Sector.

He said in implementing the directive of the President, ”Say it Loud”, a registered indigenous Events Management Company has been mandated to organize the award ceremony.

Adebayo said there are 10 categories of award each having specific subject area.

The categories of awards would be in the areas of Service to Arts, New Age Business Innovation, Community, Education, Healthcare, Industry, Sports, International Achievement, Philanthropy and Service to lifetime achievement and Posthumous

In all, Adebayo said 60 awardees would emerge and will be contacted by the Ownership Subcommittee and invited to receive the award on 3rd September, 2021 at Congress Hall Of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

He said, “I also wish to acquaint you with another activity of the Sub-Committee which is Exhibition and Trade Fair being organised under the auspices of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) by a private sector operator, Red Sapphires Nigeria Limited.

“The key objective of the [email protected] ALGON Made-in-Nigeria Trade Fair is to bring together all 774 Local Government Administrations and the FCT Area Councils and related stakeholders involved with grassroots governance.

“It is also to address the need for fast-tracking and stimulating rural economic development based on heightened agricultural and agro-allied industrial activity at the third tier of Government.

“The Trade Fair is scheduled to hold from 26th to 30th September 2021,” he added.