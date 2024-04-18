JUST IN: Court Insists Obiano Must Face Trial, Rejects Application To Quash Charges

Application by the former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, before the Federal High Court of Abuja to quash charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed.

The court on Thursday ruled that the former governor has a case to answer and said his application lacked merit.

He was arraigned on January 24 for trial on nine charges bordering on alleged theft of N45bn.

In a preliminary objection filed by the defendant through his lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, he argued that the EFCC lacked the power to prosecute him and prayed the court to quash the charges.

He further told the court that the EFCC was embarking on a process that was illegal , describing it as an abuse of court process.

According to the immediate past governor of Anambra State, the EFCC had failed to prefer any prima facie case against him hence his prayer.

But the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo said the application lacked merit and dismissed it.

