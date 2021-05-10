FG Probes Controversial Deaths Of Patients At Lagos Hospitals

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has begun probe into circumstances surrounding the controversial deaths of Mrs. Peju Ugboma and Ms. Omolara Omoyajowo.

The Commission said that initial information gathered by it was sufficient to open active investigation into the death of both patients.

The two died recently at different Hospital facilities in Lagos under controversial circumstances.

The FCCPC in a statement issued on Monday by the Executive Vice / Chief Executive Babatunde Irukera, said the Commission is harvesting information preparatory for seeking redress in line with its Act.

It said, “Between Friday May 7th and Sunday May 9th, the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission learned from multiple channels and sources about the sad and unfortunate deaths of Mrs. Peju Ugboma after a surgical/medical procedure at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State; and Ms. Omolara Omoyajowo after receiving care at Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, Ogun State.

“With respect to late Mrs. Ugboma, publicly available information suggests that she was admitted at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State, on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, to undergo what appeared to be an elective procedure on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

“The information also imply that the procedure appeared to be uneventful, and the patient survived the operation.

“However, subsequent to the procedure, complications may have arisen. Premier continued management, including intensive care. The patient invariably deteriorated.

“On Sunday April 25th, 2021, a decision was made to transfer the patient for further care and management to Evercare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

“She was transferred accordingly. Mrs. Ugboma ultimately died in the afternoon of Sunday April 25th, 2021.”

For the late Omoyajowo, the Commission said available information seems to indicate that she was admitted at Beachland Specialist Hospital in Arepo, Ogun State on Wednesday May 5th, 2021, where she was receiving medical attention.

It added, “Her condition appeared to deteriorate, and the hospital decided that the patient needed to be transferred to a teaching hospital in Lagos State.

“She was thereafter transferred. Ms. Omayajowo was declared dead on arrival at the next facility on Thursday May 6th, 2021.

“In both cases, relatives and friends allege mismanagement including failure of professional standards; as well as patient care/customer service standards including timely responses to requests.”

For a proper inquest into the case, the Commission said it had issued notices of commencement of Investigation and Summons to Produce to relevant persons/entities.

“The Commission is also communicating with the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, to expand engagement to the extent that any pertinent conduct may be otherwise unprofessional and, or may be subject of any disciplinary process (if applicable)”.

“To this end, the Commission invites information from the public that may assist in this investigation, including where same is not directly applicable to these incidents, but potentially relevant to a robust and more meaningful inquiry into the subject matter or similar/ancillary occurrences with respect to the parties identified in, or relevant to these investigations,” it added.