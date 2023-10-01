FG Probes Maitama General Hospital For Alleged Refusal To Treat Woman Who Died During ‘One Chance’ Robbery

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Olorunfemi Greatness, a victim of a “one chance” robbery, in Abuja.

Greatness was said to have been pushed down from a moving vehicle, believed to be a “one chance car” along the Maitama-Kubwa expressway.

She was severely injured and reportedly rushed to the Maitama General Hospital, Abuja for medical treatment.

But reports claimed that she was rejected by the hospital and died afterwards due to severe bleeding.

But reacting to the development, the FCCPC in a statement said it has opened investigation into the circumstances that led to her death.

The statement signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC Babatunde Irukera said, “The FCCPC became aware of the sad and unfortunate incident that seemed to start as criminal activity where the victim, Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi appeared to have been attacked by criminal elements, and apparently thrown out of a moving vehicle.

“Watchers or passersby who saw her in medical distress provided help and transported her to Maitama District Hospital. Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi tragically, ultimately died. There are disputed accounts of whether she received appropriate care, or delay pending production of a police report, or was brought in Dead on Arrival (DoA).

“The Commission commiserates with Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi’s family, friends and associates who are affected by this tragic loss. The Commission has opened an investigation accordingly.

“Of particular concern is if Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi died on account of failures implicated in the Commission’s Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) or other enforceable legal instruments regarding attention and care to patients generally, and more specifically, in emergency situations where victims of criminal conduct require medical attention.

“Considering the facility concerned is a government institution, upon gathering initial evidence, and the Commission’s determination that there is sufficient basis/probable cause to proceed with a limited inquiry into the consumer protection aspects of the events or series thereof resulting in this fatality; the Commission immediately engaged relevant stakeholders including the Office of the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment for the FCT.”

The Commission saif it welcomes the public statement of the Office of the Secretary announcing a transparent broad investigation including a Coroner’s Inquest; and commends the early intervention pursued by the Office of the Secretary, including assurances to enhance process optimization and compliance with appropriate standards of patient care and safety in accordance with global standards.

“The Commission looks forward to participating, supporting and collaborating with the FCT administration in this investigation and the aspirations expressed in the statement of the Office of the Secretary, ” it added.

