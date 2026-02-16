FG Probes Temu Over Alleged Breach Of Nigeria’s Data Protection Law

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has ordered an immediate investigation into the operations of e-commerce platform Temu over concerns that its data handling practices may contravene the provisions of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDPA).

The Commission said the probe would examine whether the platform’s collection, processing, storage, and cross-border transfer of Nigerians’ personal data comply with the country’s data protection framework.

It also warned that data processors acting on behalf of data controllers without verifying their compliance status under the law could face regulatory sanctions.

Head of Legal, Enforcement, and Regulations at the NDPC, Babatunde Bamigboye, stressed that all digital platforms operating within Nigeria’s jurisdiction are required to adhere strictly to the NDPA, regardless of their country of origin.

He noted that failure to comply with the Act could trigger enforcement measures, including penalties and other legal consequences as stipulated by law.

The move comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of foreign digital and e-commerce platforms operating in Nigeria, particularly regarding how user data is harvested, stored and transferred across borders.

Advertisement

Industry stakeholders have increasingly raised concerns about data sovereignty, privacy risks, and the adequacy of safeguards applied to personal information belonging to Nigerian citizens.

Temu, which reportedly handles personal information for an estimated 12.7 million users in Nigeria and about 70 million daily active users globally, is now under close regulatory watch.

The platform had yet to issue an official response to the NDPC’s directive as of press time.

The NDPC reiterated that the NDPA places clear obligations on data controllers and processors to ensure transparency, lawful processing, accountability, and adequate protection of personal data.

The Commission emphasized that its enforcement actions are aimed at strengthening trust in Nigeria’s digital economy and protecting citizens from potential privacy breaches.

Advertisement

Regulatory analysts say the outcome of the investigation could set a precedent for how Nigeria engages global digital platforms and enforces compliance within its rapidly expanding e-commerce and technology ecosystem.