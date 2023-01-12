FG Realized N182b From Foreign Asset Recoveries Since 2021 – Malami

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said the Federal Government made billions of naira from international assets recoveries from 2021 till date.

Malami gave the breakdown on Thursday in Abuja while reading out the achievements of the FMOJ and its parastatal and agencies, in the years under review.

He also mentioned the amounts made from the sale of forfeited properties since 2015 till date.

According to the AGF, part of the funds recovered was channeled into critical infrastructure.

“A total sum of N1,823,788,146.86 (One Billion, Eight Hundred and Twenty Three Million, Seven Hundred & Eighty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand naira, Eighty-Six kobo) has been generated so far by the Ministry, from the forfeited properties.

“In compliance with Presidential mandates and foreign judicial processes, the Ministry has recovered total sums of £6,324,627.66 (N3,486,033,572.15); €5,494,743.71 (N2,680,068,937.19); and $390,000,000 (N176,705,100,000) from various jurisdictions from 2021 to date. Some of the recovered funds are being utilized in the financing of critical infrastructures including Abuja – Kano Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, and Lagos – Ibadan Expressway,” Malami said.

The naira equivalent of the monies (Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate) realized from international assets recoveries from 2021 puts the funds at N182,871,202,509.34.

He added that the monies amounted to revenue generation for the country.

Regarding criminal prosecutions, he said “3,000 Terrorism cases have been profiled to date out of which over 1500 cases were prosecuted, with 397 convictions realized.”