FG Secures N57 Million Compensation For Victims of Motor Accidents

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has secured N57 million compensation for about 57,134 Nigerians who were victims of motor accidents.

The compensation was recovered by the Legal Aid Council, a parastatal supervised by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“It is gratifying to note that since its establishment, the Legal Aid Council has never relent in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities. As at the second quarter of this year alone, the Council, the establishment of which was led by Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, SAN, was able to process Legal Aid Service to 57,134 citizens, recovered over N57.m as claims/compensation for victims of motor accidents and provided defense for 224 suspects arraigned before the Federal High Court for certain offenses,” Malami said on Tuesday at the formal renaming of legal aid council headquarters building after late Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, SAN.

Malami added that the Special Task Force of the Council is further promoting the administration of criminal justice and have facilitated the release of 30 Awaiting Trial Inmates in Keffi Correctional Centre in addition to filing an application for enforcement of the fundamental rights of 101 Awaiting Trial Inmates.

“The Police Duty Solicitors Scheme of the Council currently operates in eleven states across the country. This operation has successfully diverted over 7,000 persons from the Criminal Justice System and 90% of these persons left police custody during the first 5 days of arrest,” Malami said.

Praising the legacy of the deceased, Malami said the sacrifices of Ikeazor will not be forgotten.

“It is therefore a thing of joy and indeed my pleasure to stand with legal friends and colleagues on this auspicious day, to celebrate the acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by Chief Ikeazor by naming the Legal Aid Council Headquarters after him. It is my hope that by this great feat his name will remain immortalized within the living memory of all of us in the legal community.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, on behalf of the Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby rename the Legal Aid Council Building as the Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, SAN Building, in service to God and humanity,” the AGF said.