FG Test Runs Rail Line To Apapa Port, Says Tincan Next

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that it has test run the rail line project linking Lagos-Ibadan to the Apapa port.

The minister disclosed this in a monitored tweet on Saturday.

The Transport Minister also announced that linking Apapa to Tincan by rail was the next in governments agenda.

He disclosed that it has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi said, “We rode the train to the Apapa Port today, following the completion of track laying in that axis. Work is progressing well at the Station – the last to begin in the Lagos-Ibadan project.

“Also in the works is- linking Apapa to Tincan by rail, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The China Civil Engineering Construction Company in charge of linking the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks to the busy Apapa port in Lagos had said the connection was done on January 25.

CCECC in a tweet said it connected the rail tracks to the port with the successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line.

The company also handled the Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

The ports which handles about 39 per cent of total inward cargoes has been faced with problem of congestion, but the government had last year promised to decongest the port and solve the frustrating gridlocks experienced by businesses.

For the Tin Can Island port which accounts for 31 per cent of shipping activities, the minister said the rail would be linked soon as the President has approved the linkage of rail- line to the port.