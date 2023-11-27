NPA To Spend $1.1bn On Rehabilitation Projects In Apapa, Onne, Others

The Nigerian Ports Authority has said that it will invest $1.1bn (N874bn) to fully rehabilitate decaying port infrastructure in Nigeria.

The NPA announced the decision on Monday in a tweet shared on the Authority’s X handle.

The Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko said Nigerian ports have been underperforming because some of them were built about 100 years ago without proper turnaround maintenance.

He said due to the decaying quay walls, the terminal operators are unable to deploy modern cargo handling equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes.

The NPA boss said this resulted in high turnaround times of vessels.

The rehabilitation will include, “Tin-Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC) Reconstruction of 2, 563m Quay Wall & Pavement including other works. — Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) Reconstruction of 2,020m Quay wall to replace the old gravity wall (Berths 4-14).

“Warri, Delta State Rehabilitation of collapsed 8.6 km Escravos Breakwaters. FLT 2, Onne Port Reconstruction of 200m Quay Wall. — Warri Old Port (Terminal C) Reconstruction of 80m sheet pile wall structure.

“Warri Old Port (Terminal A) Reconstruction of 280m quay structure. — Calabar Dockyard Rehabilitation of the Calabar Dockyard. Mciver Jetty, Calabar Port Jetty reconstruction. — Millero Jetty, Calabar Port Jetty Reconstruction.”

The NPA said the existing ports will be operational at full capacity and with improved efficiency after the rehabilitation is completed.