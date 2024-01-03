No Increase In PMS Prices, NNPC Ltd Assures Nigerians

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has assured the public that there is no imminent increase in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The NNPC stated this in reaction to some reports in the media (Not THE WHISTLER) that the price of petroleum should be pegged at N1200 per liter.

But reacting, the NNPC Ltd. urged Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assured them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the statement said.