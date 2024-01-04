VIDEO: Northerners Caught While Trying To Use Lagos Indigene Certificate To Enrol Into Nigerian Army

Some northerners have been caught while attempting to use Lagos State indigene certificate to enrol into the Nigerian Army at the ongoing 86 Regular Recruits Intake in Lagos.

In a video that has gone viral, the northerners who are six in number and originally from Kaduna State, had claimed that they were from Lagos State.

They had claimed Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos Island Local Government Area, and Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area, respectively as their local governments of origin.

The video has generated reactions online with many from the southwest calling for concerted efforts to prevent such from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video, the Nigerian Army said that the arrest of the candidates was as a result of its commitment in upholding a transparent and credible recruitment process in line with its core values of integrity and fairness.

The army stated this in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a circulating video on social media depicting the arrest of some fraudulent candidates of the ongoing 86 Regular Recruits Intake, who were caught attempting to short-change indigenous candidates of Lagos State through dubious means.

“The NA wishes to state that the arrest of the fraudulent candidates was a result of the commitment of the NA in upholding a transparent and credible recruitment process in line with its core values of integrity and fairness. The video is a pointer to one of the processes to which the candidates were subjected, in order to ensure only true indigenes of a particular State are recruited, using the slots of that state and not non- indigenes. The video in itself therefore, clearly shows that the process is transparent, as the State Representative, who is a prominent member of the recruitment team has been part and parcel of the process and was given unhindered access to do her job by scrutinizing the candidates’ State of origin, to ascertain the genuineness of their indigeneship claims.

“The duty of the State Representative is to identify non-indigenes amongst candidates applying for recruitment and this is applicable in other States of the Federation,” Nwachukwu said.

He noted that the attempt by the candidates to use slots meant for Lagos State indigenes was a breach of the Nigerian Army’s recruitment process.

The army spokesperson assured that investigation will be conducted to ascertain the extent of the fraudulent activities and to identify any individual(s) or unscrupulous syndicate(s) involved.

He warned prospective candidates to adhere to the principles of honesty and integrity throughout the recruitment process, adding that any attempt to manipulate the recruitment process will be met with the full force of the law.

“We wish to inform the general public that the fraudulent act perpetrated by the three candidates who attempted to secure vacancies designated for candidates with Lagos State indigeneship is a serious breach of our recruitment process and will not be condoned.

“We want to assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the extent of these fraudulent activities and to identify any individual(s) or unscrupulous syndicate(s) involved. We are dedicated to ensuring that only the most qualified and deserving candidates are selected to serve in the NA.

“The NA will continue to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for this misconduct are held accountable. The culprits involved will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency. The NA is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in this matter.

“Consequently, we urge all prospective candidates to adhere to the principles of honesty and integrity throughout the recruitment process, as any attempt to manipulate the recruitment process will be met with the full force of the law.

“The NA remains resolute in its mission to recruit the best and most deserving individuals to serve our nation. We appreciate the support and cooperation of the public, as we work to maintain the integrity of our recruitment process,” he added.

