FG To Meet NBA, JUSUN Tuesday Amid Protest For Judicial Autonomy

The federal government has fixed Tuesday for a meeting with the Nigerian Bar Association as well as Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, to address demands for judiciary autonomy.

This was contained in a memo from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, signed by O. U Akpan, the ministry’s Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations.

“Venue: Honourable Minister’s Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Secretariat, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Abuja,” it stated while fixing the time at 3:00p.m.

The development came Amid ongoing strike of the JUSUN and protest by lawyers under the NBA, which have further put pressure on the Federal Government.

Lawyers protested at state

government houses and the National Assembly to press home the demand for the full financial autonomy for the judiciary.

THE WHISTLER reported that NBA president Olumide Akpata had on April 17, directed NBA members to storm state government houses beginning from Monday to press home the demand for the independence of the justice sector.

On his part, the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, told the striking judicial officers to call off the strike, saying that his administration was doing its best to ensure separation of powers.

“Non implementing states can be held to task but there is really no reason for a solidarity strike or protest in Rivers State, I used the opportunity to request for Rivers State’s JUSUN to call off their strike and open the courts in Rivers State,” he added.