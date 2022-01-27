FG To Relocate 16 Abuja Communities As FEC Approves N5.4 Billion Mpape-Shere-Galuwyi Road Contract

Sixteen Abuja communities will soon be relocated to the Bwari Area Council in a bid to decongest the Federal Capital Territory’s city center and address urban decay in the city.

This comes as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a N5.4 billion contract for the construction of 14.15 km access road from Mpape to Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement Housing Scheme in Bwari.

The communities to be relocated are Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu, Kpaadna, Zhilu, Gwarimpa, Galadima, Jahi I, Jahi II, Kado Bimiko, Kado Kuchi, Lungu, Gishiri, Daki Biu.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, announced FEC’s approval of the contract in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunlelye, on Thursday in Abuja.

The first phase of the resettlement will affect Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu, Kpaadna and Zhilu, while others would be relocated later.

According to Bello, the communities ought to have been relocated before now if it were not for lack of access road and other infrastructure.

“If this road is not constructed, it will lead to further decay of the development at the resettlement site and heighten security concerns.

“It will also amount to colossal loss of financial resources as well as constituting of a clog in the developmental strides of government.”

The road construction will be handled by Messrs Vipan Global Investment Resources Ltd, said the minister.