FG To Revamp Federal Tertiary Hospitals, Address Staffing, Power Burden

In a resounding commitment to enhancing healthcare services and delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate has announced sweeping measures to revitalise Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria.

The primary goal of this initiative he said is to ensure that patients and clients receive top-quality, safe care within these critical healthcare institutions.

Pate stated this on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

Acknowledging the room for improvement in the standard of care within the tertiary hospitals, he said there is a need to bolster patient safety strategies and enhance the competence of both clinical and non-clinical support staff to significantly elevate the overall service delivery performance, leading to better healthcare outcomes for all Nigerians.

The discussion with the Committee of Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria, led by Prof Emem Bassey, the Minister said was focused on assessing the challenges faced by these hospitals and exploring ways in which the Ministry can enhance their capacities and support their crucial work.

He said the Ministry is committed to promoting a culture of shared learning, open processes, and knowledge-sharing as part of its human resources for health training objectives.

“We will work to expedite the waivers required as necessary to ensure clinical staff are hired. We will also work with our colleagues in the Power Ministry to reduce the burden of energy requirements of the hospitals, including the use of solar power systems.

He noted that the political will of President Tinubu is instrumental, “In approving the establishment of a Sector Wide Approach for resource alignment and défragmentation in the health sector, as well as the Presidential Unlocking Healthcare Value Chain Initiative, among others, is very key to achieving our set goals.

“We also have the support of our development partners; and believe that, with God on our side, we will save lives, produce health, and achieve health security for all Nigerians,” he added.