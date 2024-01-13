FG To Set Up More Industrial Clusters, Seeks Investment

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, (FMITI) Dr. Doris Anite has pledged to establish more industrial clusters as well as revive existing ones to drive Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and industries across the country.

Anite during an interaction with government officials and members of the business community in Kano State, said the industry clusters would provide access to subsidized inputs, power, access roads and other infrastructures necessary to drive the industries and SMEs to greater productivity and profitability.

According to the trade minister, President Bola Tinubu had charged the ministry to encourage agriculture and overall development of non–oil exports.

The president’s mandate, Anite said would be actualized through the process of industry clustering.

“For us, making these industries competitive is a major goal of this ministry, especially now that the African continental free trade area is developing. It is important that we help the industries and the SMEs reduce their costs of production so that they can compete favourably in a larger market.

She said, “We are also revamping the national commodity exchange to be able to do much more to support agriculture and encourage investment and development in the agriculture sector.

“We are determined to see more investments in agriculture as well as the solid minerals sector and oil and gas sector, we are looking at ensuring that the farmers and producers get their value for their efforts.

“The issue of the rejection of Nigerian commodities abroad is worrisome. It affects the economy and we shall collaborate with the commodity traders to ensure improvement in their export commodities, to reverse the trend.

“We are coming with a warehousing idea so that farmers can take their goods to warehouses and they can get some facilities to go back to farm more.”

She noted that the new development is key to the achievement of poverty reduction, job creation, employment and food security among others.