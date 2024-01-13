Jubilant Crowds Flood Streets As Governor Otti Secures Supreme Court Victory

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Thousands of ecstatic supporters of Governor Alex Otti thronged the streets of the capital city today, in a vibrant display of victory.

The joyous celebration erupted following the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of the governor yesterday.

The city center buzzed with an electric atmosphere as throngs of people, young and old, families and friends, streamed towards the designated rally ground, eager to express their jubilation.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER reporter in Abia State, the Mayor of Umuahia North, Chief Victor Ikeji expressed happiness over the Governor’s victory at the Apex Court.

He said, “The long election process and legal challenges are over. Today, we celebrate closure and a renewed sense of purpose. With this Supreme Court victory, Governor Otti’s mandate is solidified, and we can now devote all our energy to working together towards the goals outlined in the New Abia Agenda.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Mayor of the Local Government – Prince Ohazurike Onyechere – said the only agenda for the Labour Party was the Abia Agenda, adding that the people of Umuahia North are here to support the Governor.

“We are here to congratulate the Governor on his victory at the Supreme Court. As far as we are concerned, the 2023 Abia Governorship Election has come and gone and we appreciate and celebrate the Governor’s all-round victory”, Prince Ohazurike Onyechere said.

A Transition Committee Councillor of the Local Government – Hon. Micheal Ezeh, said that the Victory was the complete liberation of Abia State.

“We are here on what we term Victory Rally. After a turbulent election process, you were confronted by the aftermath which was translated into a series of post-election cases. Cases instituted by people who hide under the camouflage that they are fighting for Abians. However, the masses know they are struggling for their selfish interest. Governor Alex Otti is indeed God- sent,” Hon. Micheal Ezeh said.