Lagos Opens 20 Viewing Centres For Nations Cup

The Lagos State Government has announced that 20 viewing centres have been set up to allow Lagosians enjoy the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition kicks off on Saturday night with the opening clash between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

According to the Special Assistant to Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sports, Mr Damilare Orimoloye, the number of viewing centres have been increased to 20 from 15 at the last competition in 2022.

He confirmed thisbat the monthly ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ programme organised by the state government.

Orimoloye said: “The idea to increase the AFCON viewing centres across Lagos State is in line with the THEME Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which emphasises social inclusion.

“The idea is that our people will have the opportunity to go out and mingle while watching the AFCON 2023; people will come out to interact with other football fans.

“This project will increase bonding and networking among our people in a more friendly environment.

“We now have five additional centres added to the previous 15 which makes a total of 20 centres across Lagos, which will enhance more proximity so that more people will come out.”

The Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, also confirmed that there will be other side attractions at the viewing centres.

Gafaar said, “Last two years, we had 15, but this time around, we are making it 20 centres, and we will continue to expand.

“Lagos government is ready to provide all the needed support to the people as dictated by Governor Sanwo-Olu. We want to increase the atmosphere of bonding in Lagos State.

“The centres will be opened at 3pm and will remain open until the last match is played. The centres are not for Nigeria’s fixtures alone, but all the matches of AFCON 2023.

“Other incentives include feeding the spectators, drinks, pop corn, among others. It’s going to be an exciting moment for football fans in Lagos during AFCON 2023.”

This is a welcome development for Lagosians, who will have the opportunity to watch the Super Eagles and other teams in Ivory Coast.

The opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau is slated for 9pm Nigerian time on Saturday.