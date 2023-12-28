FG To Shut Section Of Third Mainland Bridge For Repairs January

The Federal Government has announced its plans to shut down the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge in January 2024.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha.

According to Kesha, the section would be shut from 11: 00 a.m on Tuesday, January 9.

She called on motorists to obey traffic rules and make use of alternative routes to prevent hardship as comprehensive repairs continue on the highway.

The official listed Ojota-Ikorodu Road; Funsho Williams Avenue; Eko Bridge; Apogbon-CMS and Ojota-Ikorodu Road; Jibowu; Yaba; Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge and CMS as alternative routes and links for motorists.

Others are Gbagada-Anthony-Ikorodu Road; Funsho Williams-Eko Bridge and Apogbon-CMS.

“The federal government, through the federal ministry of works, wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge,” Kesha said in a statement.

“Consequent upon the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimise the discomfort during this repair period.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation and understanding, more is expected this time around,” she added.

Recall that Kesha, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily in October, disclosed that major repair work would begin on the bridge in January 2024.