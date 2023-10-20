FG Unveils Seven Tertiary Institutions Approved By Tinubu For Commencement Of Academic Activities

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The federal government has released the names of seven universities established during President Muhammadu Buhari’s government that have been approved for commencement by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, after a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu on Wednesday, said the government decided to stagger the implementation of the universities, with a focus on the Institutions in agriculture, education and medicine.

The minister stated that Tinubu has approved only six out of the 14 universities for take-off of the universities due to funding, adding that it will not be prudent to start up all the institutions at once.

A statement signed by Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education, Obilor-Duru Augustina Okechi, stated that the approved institutions’ establishment process would commence immediately.

The statement says: “In line with the Present Administration’s commitment to ensure continuity in governance and policy consistency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has approved the staggered establishment of the Four Colleges of Education to be converted to Federal Universities of Education, Two (2) Federal Universities of Agriculture, Two (2) Federal Universities of Medical and Health Sciences and Five Colleges of Education.

“The approved institutions for which the establishment process would commence immediately are:

“The Federal Universities are: Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State; Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa State.

“Colleges of Education converted to Federal Universities of Education are; Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State, Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

“The Colleges of Education are: Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State, Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State and Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

“The establishment and conversion of these institutions is a further demonstration of President Tinubu’s Education for the Renewed Hope Agenda and will help in improving access to tertiary education in the country.”