FG To Reconstruct Third Mainland Bridge In 2024

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, has disclosed that major repair work will begin on Third Mainland Bridge in January 2024.

Keisha made the disclosure on Friday, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The bridge, which is a connecting link between island and mainland, will be closed temporarily for six months during the period of the major repair work, she said.

“So we were saying let us do a complete overhaul of the asphalt overlay. Some of them have been long overdue because we haven’t done that in the last 30 years. It is just the failures that have shown up that we have been addressing,” Keisha said.

According to her, the contract has already been awarded by the Federal Government, adding that what the government currently wants to do is palliative work.

She said, “The Federal government has awarded that contract already, and preparatory works are pending when the contractor moves to the site because there are some elements of repairs that need to be imported.

“Pending that we just want to do palliative work to provide relief for motorists,” Keisha said.

“It is going to take the contractor 3 months to import those elements needed for the repair.

“One bound will be for 3 months then we will divert to the other bound once we are done with this bound we will bring back traffic to this lane.

“Afterwards we were going to have a very brand new road,” she added.

Recall that the Federal Government in a statement on Thursday, announced that the Federal Ministry of Works would be carrying out palliative works on the bridge on Sunday, preparatory to the comprehensive repair works.

The statement read, “The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the Government is currently working on plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“However, in order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge , The Ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023 preparatory to the comprehensive repair works.

“In view of the foregoing, the motoring public are advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed. However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday ,21st October 2023 to Sunday, 22nd 12midnight.”