FHC To Deliver Judgement On 966 Pre- Election Cases In 4 Weeks

There are about 966 pre-election cases pending before the Federal High Court divisions across Nigeria as at November 2, 2022, THE WHISTLER can authoritatively report.

The Abuja division of the court also has the highest number of pre-election cases.

Recall that the Chief Judge of the FHC, Justice John Tsoho, had in a circular made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, constituted a special taskforce of judges that will dispose the large volumes of pre-election matters within four weeks.

The reason the CJ gave was that such matters are “time bound” and ought to be determined before the 2023 General Elections.

Although there is no disclosure of who the selected judges are ( in the circular), our Correspondent exclusively obtained a document showing the number of pre-election matters concluded and pending.

As seen on the document, Abuja court division has the highest number of pending pre-election cases totaling 156.

Abuja is followed by the Umuahia court division which has 111 pending cases on pre-election.

The total pre-election cases filed at the respective FHC divisions are 1478 while 512 have been disposed, remaining 966 applications.