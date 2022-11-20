FIFA World Cup: Excitement As Morgan Freeman Preaches Unity, Tolerance At Opening Ceremony

Hundreds of entertainers are on stage as Qatar opens the first-ever Middle East FIFA World Cup surrounded with controversies.

The opening ceremony took place at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

The ceremony will open the way for Qatar to play Ecuador.

It began with Morgan Freeman’s talking about hope, unity, and tolerance.

Later, the spectators were treated to al-Ardha which is a traditional sword dance.

BTS singer Jungkook also enthralled fans in the opening ceremony.

Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS performed the new tournament song, Dreamers, with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Meanwhile, France legend Marcel Desailly presented the World Cup trophy in front of the fans.

There has been controversy surrounding alcohol, porn and other rules made by the Qatar authorities.

The Qatar authorities pushed for the ban of alcohol in the eight-match venues.

But fans can consume the alcohol in hospitality boxes that cost £19,000.