Fifteen Days After Kuriga School Children Regained Freedom, Military Invade Mastermind’s Den In Zamfara

Following an offensive onslaught against terror activities in North West Nigeria, the military said, it successfully invaded the den of a dreaded terrorist, Yellow Janbros situated in Dangunu village of Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

The development revealed on Tuesday, by the Nigerian Army noted that the incursion into the terrorist’s enclave occurred on Monday, April 8, leading to the death of one of Janbros’ foot soldiers.

The invasion, the Nigerian Army disclosed, came with strong opposition from the terrorist’s foot soldiers, who were eventually toppled and no fewer than five sustained injuries.

“It was gathered that five of the wounded surviving fighters went to a private hospital in Dansadau town where they were treated for the bullet,” the Nigerian Army revealed.

This, however, comes 15 days after a teacher along with 137 Kuriga school children of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State regained freedom after 17 days in captivity.

Security experts abreast of the circumstances surrounding their abduction and subsequent release or rescue, be it as it may, pointed fingers at Janbros for having allegedly masterminded the abduction of the school children.

These experts further noted that for Janbros to have successfully executed the abduction, considering his inexperience in mass abductions, he had collaborated with other notorious kidnap lords like Dogo Gide and Halilu Sububu.

The aforementioned are said to have expertise in mass abduction, incarceration of hostages and ransom negotiation.

Although the Kaduna Government denied any form of ransom payment to secure the school children’s release, experts told Premium Times that the demanded sum of N1bn was delivered to the abductors in cash.

The school children, the Kaduna State government had confirmed, were ‘rescued by the military in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser and local security operatives in Zamfara State’, where the victims were kept.

However, the recent raid of the Janbros’ den witnessed the recovery of various arms and ammunition including one AK- AK-47 rifle, One AK-47 Magazine, 30 rounds of 7.62 mm Special and one hundred and fifty bags of stolen grains.

According to the Army, “The terrorists’ enclave has been completely destroyed.”