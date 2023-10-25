Fintiri Cancels Birthday Celebrations, Blames Economic Hardship

194 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Wednesday, said he is not disposed to celebrating his upcoming birthday on 27th October while his people are still facing challenges.

The Governor said this in a press statement through Humwashi Wonosikou, his Chief Press Secretary, noting that he is sensitive to the hardships faced by the people as they grapple with the economic effects of the policy direction of the federal government.

He said: “The solution to today’s new and complex challenges requires the strengthening and revitalization of an inclusive governance and policy direction which we are determined to pursue until every community is touched and nobody is left behind.”

Fintiri therefore added that: “I am not disposed to celebrating while challenges stare the people in the face. I am a Governor who has human feelings and will not leave anything to chance until all Adamawa citizens are comfortable.”

He rather requested that prayers be said on Friday in Mosques and in Churches on Sunday for peace and harmony in the land amid the challenges of fuel subsidy removal.

He also cautioned citizens, friends and his associates to avoid lavish ceremonies with the aim of celebrating his birthday.